Lora McCray has been named SVP for diversity, equity and inclusion for the American Bankers Association, effective Sept. 30. McCray will lead ABA’s external efforts to help member banks across the country develop and enhance their DEI programs.

McCray comes to ABA from Freddie Mac, where she served as VP of DEI engagement and outreach officer. In this role, McCray oversaw workforce diversity, supplier diversity, the use of minority- women- and disabled-owned businesses in financial transactions and Freddie Mac’s engagement and outreach programs. Before joining Freddie Mac, McCray held roles at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the National Association of Realtors.

“Lora is a proven leader who will help ensure ABA continues to provide banks of all sizes with the training and expertise they need to enhance their DEI programs,” said Joanna Shapiro, ABA’s chief member engagement officer. “We are grateful to have her join us in these critically important efforts.”