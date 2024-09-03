The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in August, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.2%, up 0.4 percentage points (pp) from the 46.8% recorded in July. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that the economy continued in expansion for the 52st month after one month of contraction in April 2020. (A manufacturing PMI® above 42.5%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.)

The Employment Index registered 46.0%, up 2.6 pp from July’s figure of 43.4%.

The Prices Index registered 54.0%, 1.1 pp higher compared to the reading of 52.9% in July.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory, registering 44.6%, 2.8 pp lower than the 47.4% recorded in July.

The New Exports Orders Index reading of 48.6% is 0.4 pp lower than the 49.0% registered in July.

The Inventories Index registered 50.3%, up 5.8 pp compared to July’s reading of 44.5%.

Read the ISM release.