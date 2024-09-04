The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $78.8 billion in July, up $5.8 billion from $73.0 billion in June, revised.

The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.6 billion to $103.1 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.2 billion to $24.3 billion.

July exports were $266.6 billion, $1.3 billion more than June exports. June imports were $345.4 billion, $7.1 billion more than June imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.3 billion to $75.7 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $10.5 billion from the three months ending in June 2023.

Read the Census release.