Personal income increased 0.3%, or $75.1 billion, in July, the Commerce Department said today. The personal savings rate—a percentage of disposable personal income—was 2.9%. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.5%, or $103.8 billion.
FHLBs: Treasury Department’s affordable housing proposal not sustainable
A request by Treasury Department officials to have the Federal Home Loan Banks voluntarily raise the percentage of net income they set aside for affordable housing “will not address the underlying complexities of the housing crisis,” the FHLB...