The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.1 billion in June, down $1.9 billion from $75.0 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.5 billion to $97.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $24.2 billion.

June exports were $265.9 billion, $3.9 billion more than May exports. June imports were $339.0 billion, $2.0 billion more than May imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.5 billion to $74.2 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $6.3 billion from the three months ending in June 2023.

