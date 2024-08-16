CFPB updates small business lending rule filing guide
The CFPB issued the 2025 Small Business Lending Filing Instructions Guide, which updates the compliance dates used in the filing instructions.
The average cost of a data breach for the financial sector rose roughly 3% over the past year to $6.08 million, IBM concluded in a new survey of financial institutions and 16 other business sectors.
A CFPB proposal to prohibit lenders from considering medical debt from most credit reports will undermine underwriting processes and increase risk in the financial system, the Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee said.
Housing starts decreased by 6.8% in August from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.24 million, the Commerce Department reported.
The FDIC released guidance with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Florida affected by Hurricane Debby.
The FDIC released a list of questions and answers regarding its final rule on the display of the official FDIC sign in banks and bank digital channels.
