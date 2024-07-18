The nonprofit Aspen Institute today announced the launch of a new task force bringing together law enforcement and private industry to develop a nationwide strategy aimed at helping prevent financial fraud and scams. The American Bankers Association is an inaugural member of the task force.

The National Task Force for Fraud and Scam Prevention will address different aspects of the fraud and scam lifecycle, with a primary focus on prevention, according to a statement by the Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program. Other areas of focus include consumer education, fraud and scam detection, and recovery and prosecution.

“We are excited to work with our partners to increase trust in our financial systems, equip individuals and families with better information and tools, and continue to safely expand services to underserved communities,” said Ida Rademacher, VP at the Aspen Institute and co-executive director of the Financial Security Program. “Together, our work can help keep money in the pockets of hardworking Americans and strengthen households’ financial security.”

In addition to ABA, more than two dozen businesses and organizations have joined the task force as inaugural members, including Amazon, Bank of America, Google Cloud, JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. Treasury Department and Wells Fargo.