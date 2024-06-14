The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.95% last week, up from the previous week when it averaged 6.99%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 6.69%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.17%, up from the previous week when it averaged 6.29%. A year ago, the rate was 6.10%.
Consumer sentiment declined in June
Preliminary results show consumer sentiment declined 3.5 points in June to 65.6, 1.4 points higher than one year ago. The Current Economic Conditions Index fell 7.1 points from the previous month to 62.5, 6.4 lower than year-ago levels....