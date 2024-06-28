Final results show consumer sentiment declined 0.9 points in June to 68.2, 4 points higher than one year ago. The Current Economic Conditions Index fell 3.7 points from the previous month to 65.9, 3 points higher than year-ago-levels. Conversely, the Consumer Expectations Index rose 0.8 points from May, 8.5 points higher than the June 2023 Index.

“Consumer sentiment held steady in June; this month’s reading was a scant and statistically insignificant 0.9 index points below May and well within the margin of error. While consumers exhibited confidence that inflation will continue to moderate, many expressed concerns about the effect of high prices and weakening incomes on their personal finances. These trends offset the improvements in the short- and long-run outlook for business conditions stemming in part from expectations for softening interest rates. Still, sentiment is currently about 36% above the trough seen in June 2022,” said University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

Year-ahead inflation expectations fell from 3.3% last month to 3.0% this month; in comparison, these expectations ranged between 2.3 to 3.0% in the two years prior to the pandemic. Long-run inflation expectations came in at 3.0% for the third consecutive month and have remained remarkably stable over the last three years. These expectations remain somewhat elevated relative to the 2.2-2.6% range seen in the two years pre-pandemic.

