David Kelly, retiring chief risk officer for Lakewood, Colorado-based FirstBank Holding Company and Greg Imm, retired chief compliance officer and senior EVP at the Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank, have received the 2024 American Bankers Association Distinguished Service Award for Risk and the Distinguished Service Award for Compliance, respectively, the association announced yesterday. The awards, which recognize leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory risk and compliance management, as well as volunteer service through ABA, were presented during ABA’s Risk and Compliance Conference in Seattle.

Kelly has more than 30 years of experience in compliance and risk management and was responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing the enterprise risk management processes for FirstBank Holding Company. He established the bank’s stress test practices and provided senior management oversight to several divisions, including loan review, appraisal, compliance, risk management, anti-money laundering, data analytics, cybersecurity, security, business continuity, third-party risk management and government relations.

During his time at M&T Bank, Imm was responsible for enterprise-wide compliance management for state and federal laws impacting the bank, the trust bank and international operations. This included compliance with BSA/AML, core “traditional” banking laws and regulations, wealth and institutional compliance, responsible and fair banking, and corporate compliance rules.

“We are proud to recognize Dave and Greg as this year’s Distinguished Service Award recipients,” ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill said. “They dedicated their careers to enhancing bank risk and compliance management, and we congratulate them on this achievement and their well-deserved retirements.”