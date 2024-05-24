The FDIC released guidance today with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Texas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. The agency encouraged banks in affected areas to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to severe weather, including extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. The agency also said it would consider relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.
Mortgage rates fall
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% this week, down from last week when it averaged 7.02%.