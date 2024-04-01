U.S. manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in March, following 16 consecutive months of contraction, the Institute for Supply Management said yesterday. ISM’s manufacturing index was 50.3%, up 2.5 percentage points from February. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Nine industries reported growth in March while six contracted.
Construction spending dropped slightly in February
Construction spending in February was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.1 trillion, 0.3% below the revised January estimate,...