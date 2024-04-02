New orders of manufactured goods increased $8.2 billion, or 1.4%, from the prior month to $576.8 billion in February, the Commerce Department said today. Shipments of manufactured goods increased $8 billion or 1.4% to $581.6 billion, while inventories increased $2.3 billion or 0.3% to $857.7 billion.
