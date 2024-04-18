Existing home sales dropped 4.3% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.19 million, the National Association of Realtors reported today. Sales dropped 3.7% from a year ago. Total housing inventory in March was 1.11 million units, up 4.7% from the prior month. The median home price was $ 393,500, up 4.8% from the previous year.
FinCEN: Financial institutions reported $27 billion in elder financial exploitation
Financial institutions reported roughly $27 billion in suspicious activity related to elder financial exploitation during a one-year period from 2022...