Existing home sales dropped 4.3% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.19 million, the National Association of Realtors reported today. Sales dropped 3.7% from a year ago. Total housing inventory in March was 1.11 million units, up 4.7% from the prior month. The median home price was $ 393,500, up 4.8% from the previous year.

