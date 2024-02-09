Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: February 8

The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia and illicit drug-related programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

Illicit Drug-related Sanctions

  • OFAC Sanctions Ecuadorian Gang and its Leader: OFAC on Feb. 7 sanctioned one of Ecuador’s most violent gangs, Los Choneros, and its leader, José Adolfo Macías Villamar (also known by the alias “Fito”), pursuant to counter narcotics authorities. OFAC’s action follows a steep rise in violence in Ecuador attributed to the actions of Los Choneros and other drug trafficking gangs in the country. Read more.

 

