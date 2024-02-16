Generic selectors
House bill would set time limit on bank merger applications

Policy

A proposed bill in the House would require the Federal Reserve to act on merger applications within 90 days of receiving the requests. The Bank Failure Prevention Act by Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.) seeks to mitigate the likelihood of bank failures by allowing for healthy mergers and acquisitions, according to its sponsors.

“By enforcing a strict 90-day deadline for the Federal Reserve on bank merger applications, we’re pushing back against the slow-walking tactics that have hindered our financial institutions,” Barr said. “This legislation is a step towards a more dynamic, diverse and competitive banking environment, free from unnecessary regulatory paralysis.”

