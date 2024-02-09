The House Financial Services Committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday on the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. The Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy will meet Thursday for a hearing on issues with the Federal Reserve Discount Window and emergency lending. The Subcommittee on Digital Assets will meet that same day for a hearing on cryptocurrency and crime.
Hearings scheduled on FinCEN oversight, Fed discount window
