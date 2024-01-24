Financial Stability Board releases 2024 agenda

The international Financial Stability Board today released its work program for 2024, which summarizes ongoing and planned FSB initiatives and establishes a timeline for its main publications. Among its priorities in 2024, the board plans to continue work on financial institution resolution regimes in response to last year’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures. The work will include research on deposit behavior and the role of technology and social media, as well as on interest rate and liquidity risk.

Other priority areas include supporting global cooperation on financial stability; enhancing the resilience of nonbank financial intermediation; enhancing cross-border payments; harnessing the benefits of digital innovation while containing its risks; enhancing cyber and operational resilience; and addressing financial risks from climate change.