ABA Banking Journal

U.S. international trade deficit increases in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $61.5 billion in September, up $2.9 billion from $58.7 billion in August, revised.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $1.7 billion to $86.3 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.2 billion to $24.8 billion.

September exports were $261.1 billion, $5.7 billion more than August exports. September imports were $322.7 billion, $8.6 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $0.7 billion to $61.6 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $8.6 billion from the three months ending in September 2022.

Read the Census release.

