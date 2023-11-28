Rowland receives ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes

The American Bankers Association today announced that Sepideh Rowland, senior managing director with FTI Consulting, has been recognized with this year’s ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes. The annual award recognizes national leadership, initiative and accomplishment in financial crimes advocacy and compliance. Rowland received the award during the Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference.

Rowland has more than 25 years of legal and compliance experience and has held leadership positions as chief compliance or BSA/AML and sanctions officer at several financial institutions. She is the currently co-chair of the advisory board for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference, co-chair of the editorial board for ABA Risk and Compliance magazine and was an advisory board member, former chair and current holder of the ABA Certified AML and Fraud Professional certification.

“Throughout her career, Sepideh has made significant contributions to ABA’s BSA advocacy and its financial crimes and compliance programming and we’re proud to name her this year’s Distinguished Service Award winner,” said ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill. “She has a history of freely sharing her tremendous industry knowledge with bankers nationwide, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”