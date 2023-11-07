Consumer credit increased in September

Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.2% in September after decreasing 3.8% in August. Total outstanding credit increased to $4.976 trillion this month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of 2.9% to $1.288 trillion in September. Non-revolving credit increased at a 1.9% annual rate, and total non-revolving credit is now $3.689 trillion.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 39.6% of nonrevolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving, with 25% and 18.8%, respectively, of outstanding non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.