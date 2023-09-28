Terrorism and money laundering aggregates published: July through September 2023

The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of Sept. 19, 2023, the FinCEN’s 314(a) Fact Sheet has processed 6,339 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 783 cases (increased from 780 reported June 27, 2023)

Money Laundering – 5,556 cases (increased from 5,447 cases reported June 27, 2023)

Data from July 2022/2023 through September 2022/2023 is as follows: