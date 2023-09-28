Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: September 28

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Iran, Sudan and illicit drug-trade programs:

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Network Supporting Iran’s One-Way Attack UAV Program: OFAC on Sept. 27 sanctioned five entities and two individuals based in Iran, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates. The designees are involved in the procurement of sensitive parts for Iran’s one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle program. Specifically, the designees have facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization’s (IRGC ASF SSJO) procurement of servomotors, a critical component used in Iran’s Shahed-series UAVs. Iran has been supplying Russia with Shahed-136 UAVs to support Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Read more. See identifying information on the designees.

Sudan-related Sanctions

OFAC Designates Entities and Individual Exacerbating Instability in Sudan: OFAC on Sept. 28 designated two entities and one individual for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan. The designees—Ali Karti, former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the government of Omar al-Bashir and entities GSK Advance Company Ltd and Aviatrade LLC—are Rapid Support Forces-affiliated companies generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan. OFAC is designating these persons pursuant to E.O. 14098, which targets persons destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition. Read more. See identifying information on the designees.

Drug-related Sanctions