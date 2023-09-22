Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: September 21

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Iran program:

: OFAC on Sept. 21 announced a $9,618,477 settlement with 3M Company to settle 3M’s potential civil liability for 54 apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran. The apparent violations arose from a 3M subsidiary’s sale of reflective license plate sheeting to an Iranian entity controlled by the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces. Between September 2016 and September 2018, 3M East AG sold 43 orders of this product to a reseller with knowledge that it was destined for a customer in Iran. One U.S.-person employee of another 3M subsidiary was substantively involved in these sales. OFAC determined that these apparent violations were egregious and were voluntarily self-disclosed. Read more. In a separate announcement, OFAC announced a $31,867.90 settlement with Emigrant Bank to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. According to OFAC, Emigrant, for 26 years, maintained a Certificate of Deposit account on behalf of two Iranian individuals, for which it processed 30 transactions between June 2017 and March 2021 totaling $91,051.13. The bank had actual knowledge of the Iranian address and apparent location of the accountholders during this period. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that Emigrant’s conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed. Read more.

