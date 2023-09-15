Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: September 14

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia, terrorism and human rights abuses programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Individuals and Banks: OFAC on Sept. 14 sanctioned nearly 100 Russian elites and members of Russia’s industrial base, financial institutions, and technology suppliers as the United States continues to leverage sanctions and economic restrictions to undermine Russia’s capacity to wage its war against Ukraine. Among the new designations are two Russia-based banks, Bars Bank and Sinko Bank, and several Russia-based wealth management consulting, auditing and investment firms. In addition, the State Department designated more than 70 individuals. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions

OFAC Designates Hizballah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon: OFAC, in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration, designated key Hizballah operatives and financial facilitators in South America and Lebanon. This action includes Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, who in addition to his role as a senior Hizballah operative, was one of the operational members of Hizballah who carried out the terrorist attack against the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina in Argentina in 1994 that killed 85 people. Amer and his associates manage a commercial enterprise for Hizballah, including charcoal exports to Lebanon. This action targets seven key individuals and entities in this network that generates revenue for Hizballah’s terrorist activities and enables the terrorist group’s activities in Latin America. Read more.

Human Rights Abuse Designations