FDIC launches new site for consumer compliance, CRA exam activities

The FDIC this month is launching a new “Banker Engagement Site” through its FDICconnect web portal, with the site functioning as the primary tool for exchanging examination planning and other information for the agency’s consumer compliance and Community Reinvestment Act activities. Specifically, the site will provide a financial institution’s authorized staff the ability to communicate with FDIC examination staff and respond to the information and document requests made during the supervisory process, the agency said in a statement.

Among its features, BES will give bank users the ability to collaborate with the FDIC’s examination team when responding to information and document requests, submit questions and comments to the examination team, and view submitted responses and documents. The FDIC’s existing tool to exchange examination information, the Enterprise File Exchange, will continue to be used in instances where the pre-planning for consumer compliance and CRA activity was initiated before the availability of BES and also may be used in some additional circumstances, the agency said.