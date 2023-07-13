Treasury names FinCEN director

The Treasury Department today appointed Andrea Gacki as director of its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, replacing Acting Director Himamauli Das. She will take the reins at FinCEN in September. Das will continue in his role during the transition period and assist with the onboarding process, according to Treasury.

Gacki currently is director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and performs the functions of the department’s undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Bradley Smith, deputy director at OFAC, will become its next director.

Noting her “long and distinguished career” at the Treasury Department, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said Gacki’s “extensive experience and deep commitment to national security, as well as the protection of the U.S. financial system from bad actors, will serve her well as she leads FinCEN during this important period.”

Gacki has served in the Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden administrations in the Justice and Treasury Departments. She joined the sanctions office in 2008 and has been director since 2018.