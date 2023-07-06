Terrorism and money laundering aggregates published: April through June 2023

The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of June 27, 2023, the FinCEN’s 314(a) Fact Sheet has processed 6,227 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 780 cases (increased from 773 reported April 4, 2023)

Money Laundering – 5,447 cases (increased from 5,310 cases reported April 4, 2023)

Data from April 2022/2023 through June 2022/2023 is as follows: