Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: July 20

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:

Balkans-related Sanctions

OFAC Designates North Macedonian Businessman: OFAC on July 19 designated businessman, Jordan “Orce” Kamcev, of North Macedonia pursuant to Executive Order 14033, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry Into the United States of Certain Persons Contributing to the Destabilizing Situation in the Western Balkans. Kamcev has engaged extensively in corruption, including abuse of office, money laundering, and other offenses for more than a decade starting in the early 2000s. In 2022, Kamcev was convicted in a money laundering scheme linked to an illicit purchase of land. Additionally, Kamcev used his influence and wealth to manipulate North Macedonia’s judicial system in his favor. In 2020, a government official was charged for accepting a bribe from Kamcev and testified that Kamcev paid money in exchange for favorable arrest conditions and case outcomes. OFAC’s designation underscores the United States’ continued commitment to promote accountability for individuals and entities that undermine or threaten the stability of the Western Balkans through corruption and other destabilizing behavior. Read more.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC and Department of State Designate Entities and Individuals to Disrupt Russia’s Suppliers, Importers and Developers: OFAC and the Department of State on July 20 designated a network of entities and individuals responsible for providing Russia’s access to products that support its military and war efforts. The designations are meant to inhibit Russia’s access to military products; reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector; undermine its future energy capabilities; degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system; and starve Russia of G7-produced technology needed for its technology, aerospace, and defense sectors. The designees include a Kyrgyz Republic-based seller of electronic and telecommunication equipment; a supplier of industrial computers; an importer of electronic components; a UAE-based engineering and services company; Russian metal producer companies; a Russian Federal Research Center; and banks (Joint Stock Company Locko Bank, Joint Stock Company Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank Solidarnost, JSC Tinkoff Bank and Unistream Commercial Bank JSC), among others. See the list of designees. Read more. Related to these designations, OFAC issued Russia-related General License 70, “Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Joint Stock Company Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company” and Russia-related General License 71, “Authorizing the Wind Down and Rejection of Transactions Involving Certain Entities Blocked on July 20, 2023.” Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC Issues General License 5L: OFAC on July 19 issued Venezuela-related General License 5L to authorize certain transactions related to the Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond on or after Oct. 20, 2023. Read more.

Drug-related Sanctions