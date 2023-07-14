Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: July 13

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Balkans and Illicit Drug Trade programs:
Balkans-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Corrupt Serbian Official: OFAC on July 11 sanctioned a Serbian government official pursuant to Executive Order 14033 for being responsible for, or complicit in corruption related to the Western Balkans. OFAC designated the Director of the Security Information Agency of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin for his role in transnational organized crime, illegal narcotics operations, and misuse of public office. Specifically, Vulin has maintained a relationship with U.S.-designated Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic, helping ensure that Tesic’s illegal arms shipments can move freely across Serbia’s borders. OFAC’s designation prohibits transactions with the designee and freezes any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction. Read more.
Drug-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Fentanyl Network Run by Key Sinaloa Cartel Family Members: OFAC on July 12 sanctioned 10 individuals, including several Sinaloa Cartel members and fugitives, as well as one Mexico-based entity, import/export company REI Compania Internacional, S.A. de C.V. pursuant to Executive Order 14059. E.O. 14059 imposes sanctions on foreign individuals involved in the global illicit drug trade. The designees are associated with Sinaloa, Mexico-based precursor chemical suppliers and brothers, Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, and operate under the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Read more. See the identifying information on the designees.