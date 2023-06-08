WalletHub survey: Most Americans unprepared for recession

More than half of Americans (56%) say they are not financially prepared for a recession, while 40% remained concerned about inflation, according to new survey data from WalletHub.

The survey also examined attitudes toward the likelihood of additional interest rate increases. Forty-four percent said they feel upset about the prospect of another rate hike, while more than two in three surveyed said their wallets have been affected by the Fed’s rate hike campaign. More than one in four believe their jobs to be at risk if the Fed continues raising rates, according to the survey.