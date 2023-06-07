Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: June 8

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions last week across multiple programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Members of Russian Intelligence Targeting Moldova: OFAC on June 5 designated seven senior members of a Russian intelligence-linked malign influence group for their roles in Russia’s destabilization campaign and continued malign influence campaigns in Moldova. OFAC designated Konstantin Prokopyevich Sapozhnikov, Yury Yuryevich Makolov, Gleb Maksimovich Khloponin, Svetlana Andreyevna Boyko, Aleksey Vyacheslavovich Losev, Vasily Viktorovich Gromovikov and Anna Travnikova. A company that is owned by one of the designees—Perko Julleuchter—has also been designated by OFAC. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Network Supporting Iran’s Missile and Military Programs : OFAC on June 6 sanctioned seven individuals and six entities in Iran, the People’s Republic of China, and Hong Kong for their roles in supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program. The designees conducted financial transactions and facilitated procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile development, including Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics and its affiliated organizations, Parchin Chemicals Industries, Aerospace Industries Organization, Iran Electronics Industries, and P.B. Sadr, which is PCI’s key intermediary for the procurement of parts to develop missile propellant. Read more.

OFAC Designates Tech Company: OFAC on June 2 designated Iran-based technology company, Arvan Cloud, two senior employees of Arvan Cloud, and an affiliated company based in the United Arab Emirates for their roles in facilitating the Iranian regime's internet censorship in Iran. OFAC's action is taken pursuant to Executive Order 13846, which authorizes sanctions on persons who engage in censorship or other activities with respect to Iran. In addition, OFAC issued a time-limited general license to allow the wind down of transactions with Arvan Cloud. Read more.

Drug-related Sanctions