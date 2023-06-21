Producer prices index decreased 0.3% in May

The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.3% in May seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices rose 0.2% in May and fell 0.4% in April. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand moved up 1.1% for the 12 months ended in May.

In May, 40% of the rise in the index for final demand is attributable to a 4.2% increase in margins for automobiles and automobile parts retailing. The index for final demand goods advanced 0.1%.

Prices for final demand goods decreased 1.6% in May. Leading the advance, the index for final demand energy dropped 6.8%. Prices for final demand goods less foods and energy moved up 0.1%. In contrast, the prices for final demand foods decreased 1.3%.

Prices for final demand services moved up 0.1% in May. In contrast the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing declined 1.4% in May. Margins for final demand trade services increased 01.0%. In contrast, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 1.4%.

Read the BLS release.