Poll: Americans largely positive about digital banking options

Americans are slightly more likely to trust physical banks over digital banks, although they have largely embraced virtual banking options, according to a new survey commissioned by UserTesting. The firm polled bank customers in the U.S., U.K. and Australia and found Americans were the most likely to trust digital banking. Thirty-three percent of U.S. respondents said they put more trust in physical banking compared to 29% who preferred digital banks. However, 67% of American respondents said they trust digital wallets and mobile banking apps, with the percentages highest among Gen Z and millennials and lowest among baby boomers.

The survey also found that 79% of American digital bank users wished their banks offered some of the same perks as physical banks, with 43% wanting the ability to talk to humans for customer support. Still, 55% of American respondents said they have not actually spoken with a bank teller face to face in the past two weeks.