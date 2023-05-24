Generic selectors
New home sales increase in April

on Economy, Newsbytes

Sales of new single‐family houses in April 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 4.1% above the revised March rate of 656,000 and is 11.8% above the April 2022 estimate of 611,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2023 was $420,800.  The average sales price was $501,000.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 433,000.  This represents a supply of 7.6 months at the current sales rate.

Read the Census/HUD release.

