New home sales increase in April

Sales of new single‐family houses in April 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 4.1% above the revised March rate of 656,000 and is 11.8% above the April 2022 estimate of 611,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2023 was $420,800. The average sales price was $501,000.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 433,000. This represents a supply of 7.6 months at the current sales rate.

