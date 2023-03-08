U.S. international trade deficit increases in January

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.3 billion in January, up $1.1 billion from $67.2 billion in December, revised.

The January increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $90.1 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.7 billion to $21.8 billion.

January exports were $257.5 billion, $8.5 billion more than December exports. January imports were $325.8 billion, $9.6 billion more than December imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $3.0 billion to $65.4 billion for the three months ending in January. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $16.0 billion from the three months ending in January 2022.

Read the Census release.