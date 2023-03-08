New orders for manufactured goods decreased in January

New orders for manufactured goods in January, down two of the last three months, decreased 1.6% to $542.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.7% December increase. Shipments, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.7% to $547.8 billion. This followed a 0.6% December decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, down two of the last three months, decreased 4.5% to $272.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 5.1% December increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, down following sixteen consecutive monthly increases, virtually unchanged to $277.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.1% decrease. This followed a 0.4% December increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, down following twenty-three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.1% to $493.3 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.7% December increase.

Read the Census release.