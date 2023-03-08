Trending
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured goods decreased in January

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured goods in January, down two of the last three months, decreased 1.6% to $542.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.7% December increase. Shipments, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.7% to $547.8 billion. This followed a 0.6% December decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, down two of the last three months, decreased 4.5% to $272.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 5.1% December increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, down following sixteen consecutive monthly increases, virtually unchanged to $277.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.1% decrease. This followed a 0.4% December increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, down following twenty-three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.1% to $493.3 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.7% December increase.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts