ISM Manufacturing contracts in February

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in February, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.7%, 0.3 percentage point higher than the 47.4% recorded in January.

The Employment Index dropped into contraction territory, registering 49.1%, down 1.5 percentage points from January’s 50.6%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.0%, 4.5 percentage points higher than the figure of 42.5% recorded in January.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 49.9% is 0.5 percentage point higher than January’s figure of 49.4%.

The Inventories Index registered 50.1%, 0.1 percentage point lower than the January reading of 50.2%.

