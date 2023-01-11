ABA announces recent hires on congressional relations team

The American Bankers Association today announced several new and recent additions to its congressional relations team. “As we welcome a new Congress to Washington, ABA is fortunate to have such a strong congressional relations team representing our industry on Capitol Hill,” said Kirsten Sutton, EVP for congressional relations and legislative affairs at the association.

Lobbyists hired at ABA in the past year are: Blake Earley, who joined ABA from Regions Bank last year; Frank Pigulski, who joined ABA after serving as a senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and at the Treasury Department; Abby Truhart, who joined ABA from the Credit Union National Association; and Jon Blum, who came to ABA from WilmerHale and was previously deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the Treasury Department and a Capitol Hill staffer.

“I’m proud of the team that Kirsten has assembled and am confident that they will represent ABA member banks exceptionally well on Capitol Hill,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Their efforts will continue to ensure that lawmakers in both parties understand the critical role that banks of all sizes play in driving a dynamic and inclusive economy.”