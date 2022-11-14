Gruenberg tapped for second round as FDIC chairman

President Joe Biden today nominated Martin Gruenberg to serve as FDIC chairman. Gruenberg has been acting chairman of the agency since February and has also served as vice chairman from 2005 to 2012 and FDIC chairman from 2012 to 2018. He has served a record 17 years on the FDIC board. He previously was senior counsel for the Senate Banking Committee and staff director of the Subcommittee on International Finance and Monetary Policy.

“We congratulate Martin Gruenberg on President Biden’s decision to nominate him to serve as FDIC chairman for the second time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “While we haven’t always agreed on every issue, we have always appreciated Acting Chairman Gruenberg’s commitment to public service, his willingness to engage with industry and our shared interest in financial inclusion.”