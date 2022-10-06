U.S. international trade deficit shrinks in August

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.4 billion in August, down $3.1 billion from $70.5 billion in July, revised.

The August decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.4 billion to $87.6 billion, and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $20.2 billion.

August exports were $258.9 billion, $0.7 billion less than July exports. August imports were $326.3 billion, $3.7 billion less than July imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $6.2 billion to $72.9 billion for the three months ending in August. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $2.2 billion from the three months ending in August 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.