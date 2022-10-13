Podcast: Practices to accelerate a bank’s DEI journey



“Diverse teams who have cohered at a team — this means they’ve done some work — outperform homogenous teams,” says ABA SVP Naomi Mercer. “Diverse teams who haven’t done that work of inclusion underperform homogenous teams.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by SmartStream — Mercer goes beyond diversity to explore how banks and other businesses can apply intersecting practices of diversity, equity and inclusion. Distilling insights from her new book, DEI Foundations, Mercer discusses:

How to learn from mistakes in DEI practices.

The importance of moving unconscious biases into the conscious environment where they can better be addressed.

The usefulness of DEI self-assessments and audits in building DEI strategies.

How banks of all sizes are seeking to be more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

Learn more: Download a copy of DEI Foundations.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by SmartStream.



In this episode: