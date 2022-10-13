Podcast: Practices to accelerate a bank’s DEI journey

“Diverse teams who have cohered at a team — this means they’ve done some work — outperform homogenous teams,” says ABA SVP Naomi Mercer. “Diverse teams who haven’t done that work of inclusion underperform homogenous teams.”
On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Mercer goes beyond diversity to explore how banks and other businesses can apply intersecting practices of diversity, equity and inclusion. Distilling insights from her new book, DEI Foundations, Mercer discusses:
- How to learn from mistakes in DEI practices.
- The importance of moving unconscious biases into the conscious environment where they can better be addressed.
- The usefulness of DEI self-assessments and audits in building DEI strategies.
- How banks of all sizes are seeking to be more diverse, equitable and inclusive.
