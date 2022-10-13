Trending
Podcast: Practices to accelerate a bank’s DEI journey

“Diverse teams who have cohered at a team — this means they’ve done some work — outperform homogenous teams,” says ABA SVP Naomi Mercer. “Diverse teams who haven’t done that work of inclusion underperform homogenous teams.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by SmartStream — Mercer goes beyond diversity to explore how banks and other businesses can apply intersecting practices of diversity, equity and inclusion. Distilling insights from her new book, DEI Foundations, Mercer discusses:

  • How to learn from mistakes in DEI practices.
  • The importance of moving unconscious biases into the conscious environment where they can better be addressed.
  • The usefulness of DEI self-assessments and audits in building DEI strategies.
  • How banks of all sizes are seeking to be more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

In this episode:

Naomi Mercer
SVP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
ABA

Monica Meinert
VP, Editorial Strategy
ABA

Marlee Ribnick
Senior Writer
ABA Banking Journal

