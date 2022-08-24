New orders for manufactured durable goods unchanged in July

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July decreased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $273.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.2%. Transportation equipment, down following three consecutive month increases, drove the decrease, $0.6 billion, or 0.7%, to a total of $93.0 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July, up fourteen of the last fifteen months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.4% to a total of $270.5 billion. This followed a 0.3% June increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in July, up eighteen consecutive months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.2% to $486.2 billion.

Read the Census release.