ABA nominates officers, board for 2022-2023

The American Bankers Association’s nominating committee—chaired by James Edwards, CEO of United Bank in Griffin, Georgia—has selected a slate of candidates for association officer positions and candidates for the association’s board of directors. The election will be held during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 2-4, in Austin, Texas. Nominees for new ABA officer positions are:
- Chair: Daniel Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri
- Chair-elect: Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts.
- Vice Chair: John Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bancshares, Richmond, Virginia
- Treasurer: Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO, First United Bank and Trust, Oakland, Maryland
Nominees for new terms on the board are:
- Brent Beardall, president and CEO, WaFd Bank, Seattle
- Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO, Rondout Savings Bank, Kingston, New York
- John Ciulla, president and CEO, Webster Financial Corporation, Stamford, Connecticut
- Simon Cruz, director, president and CEO, Intercredit Bank, Coral Gables, Florida
- Larry Myers, president and CEO, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
“We’re grateful to ABA’s Nominating Committee for putting forth such a strong slate of officers and board members at this critically important time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These industry leaders bring a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow them to represent our diverse industry and the communities banks serve. I look forward to working with our new officers and board members in the year ahead.”