ABA nominates officers, board for 2022-2023

The American Bankers Association’s nominating committee—chaired by James Edwards, CEO of United Bank in Griffin, Georgia—has selected a slate of candidates for association officer positions and candidates for the association’s board of directors. The election will be held during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 2-4, in Austin, Texas. Nominees for new ABA officer positions are:

Chair: Daniel Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri

Chair-elect: Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts.

Vice Chair: John Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bancshares, Richmond, Virginia

Treasurer: Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO, First United Bank and Trust, Oakland, Maryland

Nominees for new terms on the board are:

Brent Beardall, president and CEO, WaFd Bank, Seattle

Cheryl Bowers, president and CEO, Rondout Savings Bank, Kingston, New York

John Ciulla, president and CEO, Webster Financial Corporation, Stamford, Connecticut

Simon Cruz, director, president and CEO, Intercredit Bank, Coral Gables, Florida

Larry Myers, president and CEO, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

“We’re grateful to ABA’s Nominating Committee for putting forth such a strong slate of officers and board members at this critically important time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These industry leaders bring a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow them to represent our diverse industry and the communities banks serve. I look forward to working with our new officers and board members in the year ahead.”