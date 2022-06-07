U.S. international trade balance grows in April

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $87.1 billion in April, down $20.6 billion from $107.7 billion in March, revised.

The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $19.1 billion to $107.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.5 billion to $20.7 billion.

April exports were $252.6 billion, $8.5 billion more than March exports. April imports were $339.7 billion, $12.1 billion less than March imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $0.3 billion to $94.3 billion for the three months ending in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $27.9 billion from the three months ending in April 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.