OCC announces changes to executive committee membership

The OCC today announced several key changes to its executive committee membership.

Senior Deputy Comptroller for Supervision Risk and Analysis Blake Paulson will retire effective August 31. Jay Gallagher, deputy comptroller for systemic risk identification support and specialty supervision, will serve in the role in an acting capacity effecting July 1.

Senior Deputy Comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision Sydney Menefee also will depart the agency. Beverly Cole, deputy comptroller for the Northeast district, has been named acting senior deputy controller for MCBS.

Kathy Murphy, senior deputy comptroller for management and chief financial officer, will participate in an OCC sabbatical program for executives and will spend “up to one year” in the program. Peggy Sherry, principal deputy comptroller for management and deputy chief financial officer, will serve in the role in an acting capacity