Joint task force blocks $30B of Russian assets

A dedicated international task force focused on executing sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine has blocked or frozen more than $30 billion worth of sanctioned Russian assets in financial accounts and economic resources, and immobilized approximately $300 billion worth of Russian Central Bank Assets, according to a press release issued by the Treasury Department.

In its first 100 days, the Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs Task Force has also seized, frozen or detained yachts and other vessels owned by Russian oligarchs, as well as luxury real estate owned by sanctioned Russians. The task force has also worked to restrict Russia’s access to the global financial system.

In the months ahead, task force members will “continue to track Russian-sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that REPO members have jointly imposed.”