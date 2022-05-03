New orders for manufactured goods increase in March

New orders for manufactured goods in March, up twenty-two of the last twenty-three months, increased $11.8 billion or 2.2 percent to $557.3 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.1% increase in February. Shipments, also up twenty-two of the last twenty-three months, increased $12.6 billion or 2.3 percent to $556.4 billion. This followed a 1.1 percent February increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up five of the last six months, increased $3.0 billion or 1.1 percent to $275.8 billion, up from the previously published 0.8 percent increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $3.8 billion or 1.4 percent to $274.8 billion, up from the previously published 1.2 percent increase. This followed a 0.1 percent February increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, up fourteen consecutive months, increased $3.8 billion or 0.8 percent to $483.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.7 percent increase.

Read the Census release.