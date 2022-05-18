Housing starts decrease in April

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.724 million in April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is 0.2% below the revised March estimate of 1.728 million but is 14.6% above the April 2021 rate of 1.505 million.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, increasing in the South (70.6%) and the West (3.3%), but decreasing in the Northeast (-23.2%), and the Midwest (-22.0%).

New building permits were 1.819 million in April, 3.2% below the previous month but 3.1% above the April 2021 rate of 1.765 million. Single-family building permits decreased 4.6% from the revised March figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.295 million in April. This is 5.1% below the revised March estimate of 1.365 million and is 8.6% below the April 2021 rate of 1.417 million.

Read the Census release.