ABA Foundation invites applications for 10th annual Community Commitment Awards

The American Bankers Association Foundation invites entries for the tenth annual Community Commitment Awards, which recognize and promote extraordinary bank commitment to communities and the innovative, high-impact programs that improve the quality of life for customers and the communities banks serve.

“Over the last 10 years, ABA has recognized banks of all sizes for programs and initiatives that showcase the creativity and compassion of the industry and its commitment to serving customers and communities in need,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “I hope banks big and small, from every corner of the country, will take the time to submit a Community Commitment Award entry and help share how their institutions are making a difference in the communities they serve. If history is any guide, this year’s submissions will serve as an inspiration and a blueprint for others within the banking industry.”

The Community Commitment Awards are open to banks of all asset sizes and charters. Banks may enter in any or all of the following categories:

Affordable housing

Community and economic development

Financial education

Economic inclusion

Protecting older Americans

Supporting military families

Volunteerism

The George Bailey Award (for non-CEO bank employees who demonstrate outstanding service to their bank, industry and community)

Entries are due by July 1. Winners will be recognized during ABA’s Annual Convention in October and will be included on the ABA Foundation’s interactive, searchable U.S. map that showcases banks’ innovative corporate social responsibility efforts.